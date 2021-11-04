Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $117.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.14.

Zillow Group stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

