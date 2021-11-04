Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $50.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 99,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

