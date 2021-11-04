Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.13

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.13 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.41). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 1,221 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

