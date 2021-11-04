Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,265 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 3.7% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $86,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total transaction of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,569 shares of company stock valued at $28,519,212 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,858. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $505.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

