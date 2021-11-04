ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.36, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,571,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,310,696. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

