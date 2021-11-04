Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Zur Rose Group stock remained flat at $$355.18 during trading hours on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $287.65 and a 1 year high of $547.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.55 and a 200-day moving average of $373.04.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

