Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 12,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

