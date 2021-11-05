-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTX. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

ENTX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,308. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

