$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.30. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $40.00.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

