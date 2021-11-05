-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ AESE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,408. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

