-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 335,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.