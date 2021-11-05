$0.15 EPS Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180,993 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,419,000 after buying an additional 451,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.