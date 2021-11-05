-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

