-$0.20 EPS Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humacyte.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94.

