-$0.22 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.53. 790,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,721. The company has a market capitalization of $510.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.