-$0.22 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.53. 790,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,721. The company has a market capitalization of $510.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

