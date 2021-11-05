-$0.30 EPS Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.41). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,434 over the last 90 days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 773,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

