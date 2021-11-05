$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

SPSC traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

