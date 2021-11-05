$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE THS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

