$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.58. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,823,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. 192,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -143.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.