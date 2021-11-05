$0.62 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $845,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $337.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

