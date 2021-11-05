$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

CUZ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 387,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,749. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,584,000 after buying an additional 3,140,794 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $61,109,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $47,619,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $26,216,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

