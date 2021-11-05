$0.72 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Energizer reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $38.56. 14,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,811. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 296.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. Energizer has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.