$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.33. 42,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Ventas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 86,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Ventas by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 331,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Ventas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

