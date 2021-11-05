$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 2,828,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,085. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

