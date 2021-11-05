$0.91 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.64. Netflix reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $11.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $14.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $655.95. The company had a trading volume of 176,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $690.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

