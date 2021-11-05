$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $57.66. 1,548,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,460. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 393.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

