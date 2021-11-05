$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.35. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 876,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,294. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

