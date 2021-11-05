$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $186.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.19. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

