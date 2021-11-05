$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 666,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,320. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

