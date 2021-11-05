10,078 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STNG shares. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

