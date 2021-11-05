$111.93 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $111.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $405.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $417.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $453.65 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $464.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

DENN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 1,427,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.