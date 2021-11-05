$112.96 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report sales of $112.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.64 million to $116.28 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $480.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.01 million to $481.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $525.17 million, with estimates ranging from $521.94 million to $528.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.91 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 10,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in IBEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in IBEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

