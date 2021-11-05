$142.26 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report sales of $142.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.93 million and the highest is $143.59 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $134.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $634.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.31 million to $635.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $699.24 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $711.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 875,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,408. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

