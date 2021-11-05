142,463 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $34,902,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,876,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period.

Boot Barn stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $117.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

