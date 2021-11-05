1,596,522 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,596,522 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

