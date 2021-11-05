1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,987,007 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $170.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $309.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.