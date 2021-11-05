1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chemed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chemed by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $487.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

