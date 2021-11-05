1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $2,895,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 20.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 93.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in OneMain by 256.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in OneMain by 258.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

