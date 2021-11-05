1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 745,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.60% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 1,680,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

