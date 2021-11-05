1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 80.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,340 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $133.01 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,113 shares of company stock worth $17,012,070. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

