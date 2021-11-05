1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 535,432 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535,432 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

