$2.36 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.49. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $716.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $718.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $623.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.