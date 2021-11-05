$2.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after acquiring an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,111. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.88 and a 200-day moving average of $239.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

