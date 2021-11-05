$2.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after acquiring an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,111. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.88 and a 200-day moving average of $239.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
