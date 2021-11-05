$213.46 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce $213.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.24 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.78 million to $758.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $9.85 on Tuesday, hitting $331.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.83. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock worth $536,739,772 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

