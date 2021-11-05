213,904 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 417,555 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,500.7% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.74. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 14.39%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

