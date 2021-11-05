239 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Heska by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 8.3% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heska by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $182.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.44. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -962.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

