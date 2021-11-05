257,350 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 257,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,106,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,518,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.