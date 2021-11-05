$278.73 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post sales of $278.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.51 million to $282.40 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,529 shares of company stock worth $7,355,733. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

