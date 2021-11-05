$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

CASY stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

