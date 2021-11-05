3,196 Shares in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,233,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Impel NeuroPharma Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.